ANALYSIS: What's Gone Into Mariners Shortstop J.P. Crawford's Resurgent Season?
The Seattle Mariners are still trying to find a solid foothold in a crowded American League playoff picture.
Cal Raleigh's historic season has played the biggest role in keeping the Mariners afloat in the postseason hunt, but J.P. Crawford's resurgent season has also been a net positive for Seattle, who enters play Saturday at 38-36.
The ninth-year shortstop is putting together an All-Star-caliber season for the Mariners. As of Saturday, Crawford has scored 32 runs in 71 games and has hit 10 doubles and six home runs to go with 29 RBIs, mostly from the lead-off spot. He's slashed .288/.409/.400 with an .809 OPS. If it wasn't for Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (.356/.395/.504) and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (.325/.380/.485), Crawford would likely be a lock to represent the American League in the Midsummer Classic.
At his current pace, Crawford would reach career highs in batting average, RBIs (73), on-base percentage and hits (182). He's one steal away from tying his single-season career high.
Crawford is putting together the best year in his near-decade long pro career, and he's doing it after his worst season.
In 2024, Crawford had two separate stints on the injured list that limited him to 105 games. He scored 55 runs and hit 16 doubles, two triples and nine home runs to go with 37 RBIs. He slashed .202/.304/.321 with a .625 OPS.
A large part of Crawford's success this season has been his expanded use of the field. Three of Crawford's doubles have been pulled, seven are to the opposite field and all six of his home runs are pulled. His singles, 56, are scattered all over the field per a spray chart from Baseball Savant.
You can compare this to last season, where Crawford did much of his damage to the pull side.
Crawford's approach to using the middle and opposite of the field is something preached by senior director of hitting strategy Edgar Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer. It's a strategy that multiple players on the team have adopted dating back to Martinez being hired as the hitting coach on Aug. 22, 2024, and something that Crawford has carried into this season.
A factor of Crawford's bounce-back season is that he has committed so wholeheartedly to a change in approach.
"I think it's just not allowing yourself to let the ball get deeper and deeper," Crawford said after a game June 15. "Not trying to catch it out front, hit homers all the time and just having that approach of hitting line drives up the middle, the other way. And it's been working out. ... I think I'm not trying to launch every at-bat, I'm just trying to get on base for Julio (Rodriguez), Cal (Raleigh) or whoever to hit me in."
Crawford's strikeout rate has dipped from 22.6% (41st percentile in baseball) in 2024 to 17.8% (69th percentile) this season. His walk-rate, which was already in the 90th percentile last season (11.5%) has jumped to the 99th percentile this year (16.8%). His chase rate (20.4%) and whiff rate (20.1%) rank in the 91st percentile and 75th percentile of the league, respectively.
Crawford has been a deliberate hitter, efficient hitter and he's a threat to get on base no matter where the ball travels.
"You got to give J.P. the credit," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview June 15. "He's battling up there, he's taking what the pitcher's giving him. If they pitch him away, he's able to pick up that hit or that double down the left-field line, he's able to get something out front and pull it out of the ball park. He is doing what he's got to do. And if it's not getting a hit, it's still getting on-base. Whether it's a walk or a really nice at-bat. We've seen it from him all year. And it just continues."
Health has also played a big role in Crawford's success. By this time last year, Crawford had already gone through his first IL stint and lost almost a month due to injury (April 25-May 20, 2024).
Crawford began this season slotted in the No. 9 hole, but took over as Seattle's lead-off hitter due to Victor Robles' left shoulder fracture. So far, the team has benefited from having Crawford and his refined approach at the top of the order.
Whether Crawford makes the All-Star Game or not, he's having an All-Star-type season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS CATCHERS CAL RALEIGH, MITCH GARVER MAKE MLB HISTORY AGAINST CUBS: The pair of Mariners backstops became the first catching duo to accomplish an incredible feat in decades. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH, MITCH GARVER LEAD MARINERS TO 9-4 WIN OVER THE CUBS: The pair of catchers each had multiple home runs and Raleigh made MLB history to kick off the Mariners' road trip. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH MAKES MLB HISTORY IN GAME AGAINST CUBS: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher passed Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in an incredible statistic with his two-home run performance Friday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.