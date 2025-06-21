Seattle Mariners Catchers Cal Raleigh, Mitch Garver Make History Against Chicago Cubs
The Seattle Mariners had one of their best offensive showings in recent weeks in a 9-4 win against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
The Mariners had 13 hits and outscored the Cubs 7-0 after the fifth inning to pull off the win. Four of those hits were home runs that came from Seattle's two catchers.
Cal Raleigh had three RBIs on two home runs and Mitch Garver, who was slotted at designated hitter on Friday, had five RBIs on his pair of homers.
The pair of primary catchers both hit incredible marks with their individual performances Friday. They also did something as a duo that hasn't been seen in baseball in over four decades.
According to a postgame note shared by Mariners PR on "X," Garver and Raleigh became the first pair of teammates who are both primary catchers to have multiple home runs in the same game since Aug. 7, 1979. Los Angeles Dodgers catchers Joe Ferguson and Steve Yeager were the last players to accomplish that.
Raleigh's two home runs gave him 29 on the season, which is the most by a catcher in a single year before the All-Star Break. National Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench had the previous record with 28 in 1970.
Garver, who entered the game with one home run on the season, reached 100 career home runs with his second homer.
It was Raleigh's sixth multi-home run game of the season and Garver's first multi-homer game since Sept. 3, 2023, when he was with the Texas Rangers.
Friday was the first of 17 consecutive games for the Mariners. If the win is a sign of things to come, Seattle could have a successful stretch in front of it.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
CAL RALEIGH, MITCH GARVER LEAD MARINERS TO 9-4 WIN OVER THE CUBS: The pair of catchers each had multiple home runs and Raleigh made MLB history to kick off the Mariners' road trip. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH MAKES MLB HISTORY IN GAME AGAINST CUBS: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher passed Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in an incredible statistic with his two-home run performance Friday. CLICK HERE
JACOB WILSON JOINS ICHIRO SUZUKI IN INCREDIBLE CATEGORY:Jacob Wilson has been swinging the bat well this season, and is now in a category of players that include the 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.