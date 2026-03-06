Team USA Is Already Getting the Full Mariners Version of Cal Raleigh

This is the part Mariners fans should know now by heart: Cal Raleigh does not need much time to remind everyone who he is. Put him in a big spot, put runners on base, put a flag on the jersey, and somehow the same thing keeps happening. He shows up looking like the steadiest source of chaos in the room.

That is basically what Team USA got in its exhibition against the San Francisco Giants on March 3. Raleigh went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, including a two-run hit in the ninth, as the Americans rolled to a 15-1 win in Scottsdale. It was an exhibition, sure, but it was also a pretty clean snapshot of why Raleigh belongs in the middle of any serious lineup conversation right now.

There’s 169 homers in the room from the 2025 season: Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and Kyle Schwarber pic.twitter.com/vAcjzzmcE6 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 5, 2026

Mariners Fans Have Seen This Cal Raleigh Takeover Before

This is also what makes Raleigh so fun from a Mariners perspective. He is not some novelty pick riding a hot week or a legacy nod tucked into a star-studded Team USA group, sorry Clayton Kershaw. He is coming off one of the most absurd offensive seasons the sport has ever seen from the position. That 60-homer season set the single-season record for a catcher, made him the first non-Yankee in American League history to reach 60, and helped earn him his first AL Silver Slugger.

So when Team USA gets “the full Mariners version” of Raleigh, it is not just about a box score line. It is about what he represents now. He is not merely a catcher with power anymore. He is a lineup-shifting force. He is the guy who can make a stacked order feel even meaner because he does not give you a soft landing anywhere. Not many Mariners fans probably expected to ever say, “You can survive Aaron Judge and still have to deal with Cal Raleigh.” That is absolutely miserable roster design, and Team USA should enjoy every second of it.

The other thing we’ve seen develop is how Raleigh’s identity has expanded. “Big Dumper” started as a nickname and turned into a brand, but the player underneath it has become a full-blown superstar. He is still the same grinder Seattle watched break in back in 2021, still the same catcher who brings edge and presence, but the offensive ceiling is now ridiculous enough that every stage feels built for him. The WBC only magnifies that.

ALONE AT THE TOP 👑



Cal Raleigh now has the most home runs in a single-season in franchise history with 57. #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/MjXhu6ZUQU — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 20, 2025

That is why this exhibition mattered a little more than the usual spring box score. It was not just Raleigh getting a couple hits in a lopsided win. It was another reminder that Seattle is no longer watching an underrated player trying to convince the rest of baseball. That phase is over. Cal Raleigh is here.

Now the rest of baseball is catching up. And Team USA, apparently, is getting a front-row seat.