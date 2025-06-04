ANALYSIS: Which Seattle Mariners Could be Named All-Stars This Season?
Fan voting for the 2025 All-Star game officially began Wednesday. The Midsummer Classic is set to take place at 5:00 p.m. PT on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
At this point in the season, the Seattle Mariners are almost certain to have several players representing the organization at the All-Star Game. The All-Stars are selected by two stages of fan voting, player voting and selections from the league office.
Here are Seattle's potential All-Stars:
Sure things
Cal Raleigh, Catcher
Raleigh is on pace to have the greatest season by a catcher in MLB history. He became the first catcher in MLB history to have 20 or more home runs before the end of May. Entering Wednesday, Raleigh has scored 39 runs and has hit 10 doubles and an American Leauge-leading 23 home runs with 45 RBIs in 59 games. He's slashed .259/.374/.625 with a .999 OPS.
There's been rumbles of Raleigh potentially being in MVP consideration and he's has been one of the most valuable players in baseball this season according to FanGraphs wins above replacement (3.8) and Baseball Reference wins above replacement (3.4).
Bryan Woo, Starting Pitcher
Woo has the longest active streak of starts of six innings or more in baseball this season. He's posted a 2.82 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched. Nine of his outings have been quality starts.
Andres Munoz, Relief Pitcher
Munoz went through the majority of the first two months of the season without allowing an earned run. He made it through 24 appearances without an earned run and had 17 saves in 19 opportunities before his first blemish. He has a 1.40 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched across 26 appearances. His 17 saves are tied for the second-most in the majors and tied for first in the American League.
On the fringe
J.P. Crawford, Shortstop
Crawford has had a resurgent season after an injury-plagued 2024. He's been near the top or has led the league in wRC+ (weighted runs created-plus) among shortstops for most of the season. He's scored 27 runs and has hit seven doubles and five home runs with 22 RBIs in 57 games. He has a slash line of .281/.394/.392 with a .786 OPS.
The biggest obstacle for Crawford making the first All-Star game in his nine-year career is the multiple solid shortstops in the American League. Multiple shortstops ahead of Crawford in wRC+ reside in the AL, including the leading candidate for American League Rookie of The Year, A's shortstop Jacob Wilson.
Luis Castillo, Starting Pitcher
The Mariners have struggled with the health for their starting rotation this season after they were the pinnacle of health in 2024. Castillo and Woo have been the only two starters not to land on the injured list so far this year.
Unlike Woo, Castillo had some early season struggles and inconsistencies, but has regained the form that's earned him three All-Star selections in his career. He's had six quality starts in his last seven outings. He has a 3.03 ERA this season with 55 strikeouts in 68.1 innings pitched across 12 starts.
The AL has a plethora of elite starting pitchers this season, which could block him from making his fourth All-Star game. But if he continues at his current pace, he'll have a case.
Fans can submit five votes a day for All-Stars here.
