Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Praises Reliever Eduard Bazardo
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been the most chaotic unit on the roster this season. Amid injuries to the starting rotation and the bullpen's own ailments and various inconsistencies, the relievers have been near the top of baseball in innings pitched for most of the season. The bullpen entered Tuesday 10th in the majors in innings pitched (219.2). This makes what Eduard Bazardo has been able to do more impressive.
The fifth-year pitcher has been used in a myriad of different situations for Seattle this season. He's been a high-leverage pitcher, a bridge to closer Andres Munoz, a multi-inning reliever, the last arm up in extra innings, the first arm up after a starting pitcher is pulled early and everything in between.
Bazardo has allowed one earned run in his last six outings on four hits (one home run) entering Tuesday. He pitched scoreless innings in a 9-1 win against the Washington Nationals on May 27 and a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Twins on June 1. His appearance against the Twins was his 24th of the year — a single-season career-high.
"Bazardo's throwing the ball very well," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Tuesday. "Had to throw some high leverage situations in the last couple of ball games and he threw it extremely well. ... We saw a lot of that last year toward the end (of the season), as well. ... I think you see that with a lot of guys. They come and they begin to understand the philosophy and the way in which we approach pitching, which is attacking the zone. I think it's pretty apparent right away when you get ahead, you're in a much better position to get outs. Some guys really respond to that."
Bazardo has a 3.77 ERA this season with 24 strikeouts in 28.2 innings pitched across his 24 appearances. He posted a 4.76 ERA in April, but improved in May and finished with a 3.00 ERA for the month.
