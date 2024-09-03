Brady's Spin: Angry Seattle Mariners Fans Can't Have it Both Ways
Look, I'm on the record many times as saying I generally like Jerry Dipoto and generally would like him back in 2025. I think he's engaging, fairly transparent and at least creative in how he builds a roster. I also don't think anybody will come into his job and challenge John Stanton to build a bigger budget.
That said, I'm not going to absolve him of criticism for the mess that is the 69-69 Seattle Mariners. A front office who believes Dom Canzone is better than Luke Raley for the first month of the season and who believes that Dylan Moore is the answer to all problems couldn't possibly be free from blame.
And I don't expect you to absolve him or the front office of blame, either, but I do ask that you at least be consistent.
Take this recent tweet on Monday from Dick Fain of 93.3 KJR:
Just for fun I thought I’d check the box scores…
Suarez 3/4 HR
Teoscar 5/5
France 4/4
That’s 12 for 14 kids.
Now, I'm not saying that Dick Fain is guilty of what I'm about to say, but his message is a perfect representation of my issue: M's fans need to be consistent.
All over social media I see fans saying "Jerry picks all the wrong players!" Well, if you're going to throw it in my face every time an old Mariner has a good game, then I'm going to point out that that can't be true.
Honestly, if you think Jerry picks bad players for this roster, then you inherently assume that Geno, Teo and France are bad, and they've basically gotten lucky in their next spots. If that's the case, don't play "got ya" games with me each time they play well.
If you think they are good, but they were bad with the Mariners, then Jerry obviously picked good players and the question then isn't about Jerry Dipoto, it's about why the ballpark or the coaching staffs they had limited their abilities.
And if you want to blame Jerry for picking that coaching staff and sticking with it, then that's fine, but you can't have it both ways. I don't care if you criticize, just be consistent. Either Jerry picks bad players and they stink across the board, or they are good players that were stifled in Seattle.
And that's not a Jerry Dipoto problem.
