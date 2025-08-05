Inside The Mariners

As Julio Rodriguez Heats Up For Seattle Mariners, One Thing is Abundantly Clear

The M's centerfielder is playing with a joy that wasn't there earlier in the season.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 27.
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 27. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Over the last three weeks, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has gotten hot at the plate. He homered in all three games before the All-Star break, and he's hitting .266 with six home runs over his last 15 games.

He recently made history, becoming the first player ever to start a career with four consecutive 20-20 seasons.

In addition, at least to this observer, Rodriguez seems to be playing with more joy on the field. Of course, the two undoubtedly go hand-in-hand: He's playing better, so he's smiling more, and vise versa. Regardless, the pure joy was something we often saw previously from Rodriguez, and it's been great to see it back again. It's been present at the plate, on the bases, and in center field.

You could just tell, even from watching, that Rodriguez was disappointed by his start to the season, and that the frustration was mounting. His approach at the plate was off, and he was trying to find himself. He even pulled out of the All-Star Game, citing a need to rest and recover for the second half. He looked like a player putting pressure on himself and struggling to find answers, which clearly sapped him of his trademark smile, at least consistently.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics du
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park on July 30. / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Mariners are a different team when Rodriguez is playing well, and he's a different player when he's playing with energy and joy. It likely helps that he's forged a solid bond with Randy Arozarena, who is also an expressive player. Eugenio Suarez bringing the 'good vibes only' back to Seattle likely helps too.

We talked more about this on the Refuse to Lose podcast, which came out on Tuesday. You can listen to the episode in the player below:

