MLB Insider Says the M's Should Derail Farm System in Trade For Chicago White Sox Star
After being just three-hit on Monday night in a devastating 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Seattle Mariners' need for offense is readily apparent.
Even despite a 5.5 game lead in the American League West (which was 10 last week), the M's just don't have the feel of a true challenger right now because of the prolonged droughts offensively - especially on the road.
As the trade deadline approaches about a month from now, everyone is crying for the M's to acquire impact hitting, but with so few teams truly out of it, there's a question as to how many of those bats will truly be available.
One name that is is Chicago White Sox' slugger Luis Robert Jr., who was an All-Star last season. And MLB Insider Jon Becker of Fangraphs says that the M's should go above and beyond to acquire him.
And while he’d cost a king’s ransom that might decimate the Seattle farm system, this is the type of move that fits the Mariners perfectly. They would get a player whose raw talent equals that of Rodríguez and one who is under club control through 2027, courtesy of two $20 million club options that they would surely pick up.
Will the White Sox move him? There doesn’t seem to be anyone untouchable on Chicago’s roster, but general manager Chris Getz has every right to ask for the moon. Are the Mariners willing to fork it over to get another star? They should be.
Robert is a good player, and he would help solidify the outfield defense too. He hit 38 homers last season, but he comes with real questions about his availability and injury history, and those questions mixed with the prospect package, will certainly dictate how M's leadership feels about going after him.
But the M's have their best chance to win the division since 2001 (the last time they won), so they certainly will weigh that too as they make any decisions.
Seattle enters play on Tuesday at 45-36 through the nominal halfway point of the season. They will take on the Rays on Tuesday at 3:50 p.m. ET.
