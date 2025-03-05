Beloved Quartet of Seattle Mariners Gold Glovers Reunites at Spring Training
Under new manager Dan Wilson, Seattle Mariners spring training has had a bit of a class reunion feel. Several franchise legends have been spotted in Peoria, Ariz., each providing something different to the organization.
Alvin Davis, Jay Buhner, Ichiro Suzuki, Mike Cameron, and Franklin Gutierrez have all made appearances in camp, and that's in addition to the guys on the actual staff like Michael Saunders, Edgar Martinez, Wilson and Danny Farquhar.
Well, another legend arrived earlier this week: Ken Griffey Jr. And Junior made sure to reconnect with Ichiro, Gutierrez, and Cameron for a picture featuring four M's outfielders to have won Gold Glove awards. Buhner, who has also won a Gold Glove, wasn't in this photo.
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016. He was an MVP, a 13-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover.
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards. He will go into the Hall of Fame later this summer.
He helped the Mariners to an American-League record 116 wins in 2001 and also helped the M's get to the ALCS that same year. Sadly, he never got to the playoffs with the Mariners again, but his legacy lives on. He won the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season.
Cameron became a fan favorite instantly once he arrived in Seattle before the 2000 season. Over his four years with the M's, he helped the team get to the playoffs twice and made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's over those four years and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter.
Gutierrez, 41, spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians, Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. One of the best outfielders in the league, he won a Gold Glove for Seattle in 2010. All in all, he spent seven seasons with the Mariners, becoming a popular figure among fans.
At the plate, Gutierrez more than held his own as well. A lifetime .257 hitter, he hit a career-high 18 homers back in 2009.
