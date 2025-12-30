Mariners are optimistic that outfielders Raley and Robles can make a strong return from injury

After missing significant time due to injuries in 2025, Seattle Mariners outfielders Luke Raley and Victor Robles are looking to rise to the occasion when the 2026 campaign comes rolling along. Bothe lefthanded hitters represent a balance in the team's lineup, so having them back full force will only make the M's a more well-rounded ballclub..

Robles missed 119 games due to a left shoulder injury (dislocation/fracture). He was on the 10-day injured list starting April 7, transferred to the 60-day IL on April 23, and returned to action on August 23. Meanwhile, Raley suffered through a right oblique strain, which caused him to miss 52 games, and then followed that up with back spasms that added another 17 days lost. Overall, he only played in 74games last season.

MLB.com writer Daniel Kramer - who covers the Mariners daily - says that the team and many around the league see both players as being a factor if Seattle wants to repeat as American League West Division champions.

"Luke Raley and Victor Robles are penciled in for a chunk of the reps in right field," Kramer wrote. "Along with Dominic Canzone, Robles and Raley are looking to overcome a season saddled with injuries and production that, at times, saw a significant dip."

Many Media outlets have speculated on the two players' projections

Seattle Mariners right fielder Luke Raley hits a RBI-double during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park.

Several sports sites have addressed the issue as well, including Heavy and Sodo Mojo, have discussed what the pair could provide for the Mariners going forward. And most seem to expect both players to turn the negatives of a year ago to positive contributions in the upcoming season.

However, according to MLB Trade Rumors, if fully healthy going into Spring Training, they project Robles has a solid chance to be a regular contributor — especially in a timeshare with other OFs like Raley and Dominic Canzone per roster construction discussions

Looking to 2026, brighter things could be on the horizon. Both players struggled with availability in 2025, which will be the key narrative going into 2026. Availability often equals opportunity — if they stay healthy, they can meaningfully help Seattle next summer.

