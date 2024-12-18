Boston Red Sox Insider Speculates Perhaps Kutter Crawford Could Get Traded to Seattle Mariners
We know that the Boston Red Sox still desire to add another starting pitcher this offseason, even after acquiring Garrett Crochet in a deal with the Chicago White Sox.
We also know that the Red Sox have reached out to the Seattle Mariners about acquiring a young starter like Bryan Woo or Bryce Miller and were rebuffed. There's been renewed talks of late around the Red Sox acquiring starting pitcher Luis Castillo, though the two sides appear to disagree on the framework of a deal.
The general thought has been that the Red Sox could give the M's first baseman Triston Casas, but recent reports have indicated that the M's might actually want a starting pitcher back in a deal for Castillo. That sounds crazy considering the M's need offense, but it's not that crazy when you look under the hood. The M's don't want to weaken their starting core significantly in order to add offense, because the net result isn't necessarily an improvement.
On that note, Red Sox reporter Alex Speier recently speculated that perhaps the Mariners would be enticed by a package that includes pitcher Kutter Crawford, in addition some offensive help.
The whole thing centers on what that extra help is, but that's not necessarily a bad starting spot. Crawford is a fine No. 5 starter, likely better than the M's have internally with Emerson Hancock. Crawford made 33 starts in 2024, tossing 183.2 innings. He had a 4.36 ERA.
As far as offense goes, the Red Sox boast Casas, outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who just won a Gold Glove Award, and Top 10 prospects Kristian Campbell (10) and Marcelo Mayer (7).
