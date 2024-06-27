Brother of Former Seattle Mariners' Pitcher Selected in NBA Draft
Ryan Dunn, the brother of former Seattle Mariners' pitcher Justin Dunn, was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
Ryan was taken by the Phoenix Suns out of the University of Virginia.
Cameron Cox, an Arizona television reporter, had that information on social media:
#Suns first round pick Ryan Dunn talks about coming to Phoenix... and his brother (Justin Dunn, first round pick by the Mets in 2016) livng out here rehabbing a injury. @12SportsAZ
The 28-year-old Justin Dunn was acquired by the Mariners before the 2019 season in the trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets. He had been selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2016 draft out of Boston College. He came to the Mariners in that trade with Jarred Kelenic, Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and Gerson Bautista.
As the M's began their rebuild that season, Dunn was supposed to be a huge part of it. He made his debut in that season, throwing 6.2 solid innings with a 2.70 ERA before making 10 starts in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had a 4.34 ERA that season and then had a 3.75 ERA in 11 starts during the 2021 year.
The Mariners traded him before the 2022 season to the Cincinnati Reds in the deal that brought back Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez. He's unfortunately battled shoulder injuries since then and is currently a free agent.
He made seven starts with the 2022 Reds but hasn't pitched since then.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Julio Rodriguez continues to regress in first halves of seasons
2) M's top prospect overcomes scary incident on Wednesday night