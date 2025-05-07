Bryan Woo Brings Unbelievable History into Seattle Mariners Contest vs. Athletics
After coming from behind to win on Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners will go for a ninth consecutive series win when they face the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon in West Sacramento.
The Mariners (21-14) have a two-game lead on the Athletics (20-17) in the American League West entering play.
If Seattle is to win the series, they'll likely do so on the back of starting pitcher Bryan Woo, who has dominated the A's since making his debut in 2023.
Per @MarinersPR:
Woo is also 6–0 with a 0.72 ERA (3 ER, 37.1 IP), 9 walks and 39 strikeouts in 7 career starts against the Athletics, the 2nd-lowest ERA against the A’s since ER became official in 1913, trailing only Bob Lee (0.62).
And Woo's been excellent this season, going 4-1 with a 2.58 ERA. With injuries to George Kirby and Logan Gilbert limiting the rotation, he's become the most dependable pitcher on the staff thus far this season.
The 25-year-old, who is a Northern California native, is 17-9 for his career with a 3.31 ERA. He was a sixth-round pick of the Mariners in 2021 out of Cal Poly.
He'll be opposed by Athletics' top prospect Gunnar Hoglund, who made his major league debut in his last time out.
Seattle will have an off-day on Thursday before starting a six-game homestand on Friday night. They'll take on the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees in that homestand before heading back out on the road to take on the San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox.
