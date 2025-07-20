Bryan Woo Will Start For Seattle Mariners in Series Finale Against Houston Astros
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners opted for an interesting approach to their starting rotation to begin the second half of the season.
The Mariners chose to go with Luis Castillo for Game 1 and Logan Evans for Game 2 against the Houston Astros. The decision to open the second half with Castillo paid dividends. He threw 6.2 scoreless innings in a 6-1 Seattle win against the Astros on Friday.
There was still a question about who would start the series finale against Houston. That spot was listed as "to-be-determined" and M's manager Dan Wilson said the team didn't have a starter penciled in for the series finale as of Friday.
Wilson confirmed Bryan Woo would start the series finale before a game against the Astros on Saturday.
Woo's last two outings have been the most memorable. He carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against the New York Yankees on July 10. He struck out five, walked two and allowed two earned runs on two hits in 7.1 innings that contest.
Woo's outing after that was a scoreless third inning in the 2025 All-Star Game. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.
Woo is the only pitcher in baseball this season with at least 15 start to have pitched six or more innings in every start. He has a career-best 2.75 ERA with 109 strikeouts (also a career-high) in 114.2 innings pitched across 18 starts.
Because of Seattle's Game 1 win, Woo will have the opportunity to either secure the series win against Houston or secure a sweep, based on the results of Saturday's game.
Logan Gilbert and George Kirby will start the first two games of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday and Tuesday in a to-be-determined order.
