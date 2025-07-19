Seattle Mariners Skipper Explains Rationale Behind Controversial Pitching Decisions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners continued a recent run of good play on Friday night, beating the Houston Astros 6-1 at T-Mobile Park. Seattle has kept up the momentum from the All-Star break, as they entered the break having swept the Detroit Tigers in three games. Furthermore, catcher Cal Raleigh won the Home Run Derby and Raleigh, starting pitcher Bryan Woo, closer Andres Munoz and outfielder Randy Arozarena all represented the organization in the 2025 All-Star Game.
Seattle has a stretch of 17 consecutive games coming out of the All-Star Break, including this three-game series against the Astros. The Astros occupy first place in the American League West and that fact, plus the daunting stretch, added extra pressure on the Mariners to start strong out of the gate.
That made it somewhat shocking when the M's' probable pitchers were released. Seattle opted to go with Luis Castillo and Logan Evans as its starters for Games 1 and 2 against Houston with the starter for the series finale still to be determined.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson spoke with the media before the series opener against the Astros on Friday and said the team didn't have a probable pitcher in place for Sunday's series finale at the time of the scrum. He clarified why the team elected to roll out the rotation the way it did to start the second half.
"It's trying to maximize getting guys as much rest and stuff as they can by using the break, as well," Wilson said. " ... We've got 14 of our next 17 against divisional opponents. Yes, obviously this is a big series. But they're all big series going forward. So we're trying to set ourselves up the best way that we can."
Wilson said the conversations to structure the rotation like this to begin the second half were going on for "a while." He also clarified that neither Logan Gilbert or George Kirby, who had respective injured list stints this season, are dealing with anything that helped lead to the decision.
Either Gilbert, Woo or Kirby will start the series finale against Houston and the other two will kick off the first two of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 21-22.
The choice to reserve Gilbert, Woo and Kirby drew it's share of criticism and/or confusion, but it paid off in the first game of the series against Astros. Castillo struck out seven, walked two and allowed three hits in 6.2 innings pitched Friday. The Mariners are now just four games back of the Astros in the American League West.
Seattle is 52-45 and will play the Astros again on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS START SECOND HALF STRONG IN 6-1 WIN OVER ASTROS: The Mariners gained a game on their American League West rivals in the division standings after a quality start from Luis Castillo. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH DISCUSSES ALL-STAR WEEK EXPERIENCE: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning backstop had an eventful All-Star Break, which included a Home Run Derby championship. CLICK HERE
MARINERS EXECUTIVE JERRY DIPOTO TALKS TEAM'S APPROACH IN TRADE MARKET: In a recent interview with the Seattle Times, the Mariners' president of baseball operations talked about where the team stands at the trade deadline. CLICK HERE
