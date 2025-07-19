Seattle Mariners Shortstop J.P. Crawford Makes Recent Franchise History
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners began the second half on a strong note with a 6-1 win against the Houston Astros on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners were able to stamp the win emphatically with a four-run eighth inning that bolstered their advantage from 2-1 to the eventual final. Shortstop J.P. Crawford brought in the first of those eighth inning runs with a single. He finished the game 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
Crawford's eighth-inning knock was also his 15th consecutive game with a base hit. It's the second-longest hit streak of his career, which began against the Texas Rangers on June 29. It's the second-longest active hit streak in the majors behind Tampa Bay Rays rookie Chandler Simpson (17 games).
Crawford's career-best hit streak also came this season. He had a 16-game stretch with at least one hit from April 19-May 9 this season. According to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR, Crawford is the first player in franchise history to have two respective 15-game hit streaks in a single season since Ben Gamel in 2017.
Crawford has had a resurgent season this season after dealing with injuries and inconsistencies in 2024.
Entering Saturday, Crawford has scored 45 times in 94 games and has hit 14 doubles and seven home runs with 38 RBIs. He's slashed .289/.390/.390 with a .780 OPS. If the season were to end today, his batting average and on-base percentage would all be career-highs.
Crawford has also been one of the most disciplined hitters in baseball this season. His chase rate (20.6%), whiff rate (18.2%) and walk rate (13.3%) all rank in the 84th percentile in baseball or better and his strikeout rate (16.9%) ranks in the 73rd percentile in the majors, according to Baseball Savant.
