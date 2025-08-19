Bryce Miller Details Multiple Mechanical Changes as He Returns to Seattle Mariners
NEW YORK -- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller will make his much-anticipated return to the starting rotation on Tuesday afternoon when the M's play the Philadelphia Phillies at 3:45 p.m. PT.
It will be a big day for Miller, who has been on the shelf since early June with his second bout of elbow inflammation. It's been a difficult year for Miller, who went 12-8 last season with a 2.94 ERA. He's made just 10 starts because of his two injured list trips, going 2-5 with a 5.73 ERA.
When Miller takes to the mound on Tuesday, he'll be doing so with some different mechanics, having made some changes during his latest rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma. You can see them in the post below:
Miller confirmed the changes during an interview on Saturday at Citi Field in New York, and said he's also worked on something else as well:
Yeah, it's kind of a timing thing. I just had some time off and figured I'd try to get everything feeling really good mechanically when I come back. And yeah, I did two things: the moving the hands with the leg lift, and I think that's helped everything be really smooth. And, it feels a lot better. And then the front side is trying to not go as high with the glove arm. In the past, whenever I try to reach back for a little more velo, I would just end up going higher with the front side and then just trying to pull down.
You can hear the full conversation with Miller on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast:
The Mariners enter play at 68-58 and in a three-way tie for the wild card with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
