Cal Raleigh Denied American League Silver Slugger Award
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh will not complete the trifecta of offseason awards.
Just one week after Raleigh won the first Gold Glove by a catcher in Seattle Mariners history and a few days after winning the first Platinum Glove award in franchise history, Raleigh was denied the Silver Slugger award, which went to the Kansas City Royals' backstop Salvador Perez on Tuesday.
Raleigh broke several club and MLB records this past season and was at or near the top of the league in several offensive statistics at his position.
Raleigh led all major league catchers in home runs (34) and was second behind only Perez in RBIs (100). Those marks were also franchise records for the most RBIs and home runs by a catcher in a single season. The switch-hitter was the only catcher in the league with at least 10 home runs from both sides of the plate.
Raleigh also set the Seattle record for most home runs by a player through their first four years with the team (93). That number was also the MLB record for the most by a catcher through their first four years in the majors, passing Hall of Famer Mike Piazza.
Raleigh finished the season with a .220 batting average and a .436 slugging percentage to go with his 34 home runs an 100 RBIs. He played more games than any other Mariner (153). That number of games played was third-most by a catcher this season behind Perez (158) and the National League's Silver Slugger catcher, the Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Contreras.
Raleigh might not have brought home the Silver Slugger award, but he still has a chance to earn a third offseason honor.
Raleigh is Seattle's nominee for the MLB Players Alumni Association's Heart and Hustle Award, which is voted on by MLB alumni and active players. That award will be presented on Nov. 22.
