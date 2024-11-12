Seattle Mariners Sign Former Philly Prospect Adonis Medina to Minor League Deal
The Seattle Mariners had over 30 outgoing minor league free agents as of this past week. And one of their most notable free agents has joined an American League West rival.
Former Mariners minor league reliever Luis Curvelo signed with the Texas Rangers after reportedly being one of the most talked-about free agents during MLB General Manager meetings from Nov. 5-7 in San Antonio.
Seattle made up for the loss of one minor league reliever with major league potential by signing another one on Monday.
The Mariners came to terms with right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina on a one-year, $800,000 deal per a report from MLB insider Mike Rodriguez.
Per Rodriguez's report, Medina will get an invite to Spring Training per the deal with an opportunity to make the big league roster.
Medina signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies as an international free agent on May 29, 2014, out of the Dominican Republic. In the over-10 years since Medina was signed, he's been a member of the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals organizations.
Medina made 19 appearances (two starts) across three years in 2020-22 with the Mets and the Phillies. He has a career major league ERA of 5.35 with 27 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitched. His last stateside stop was with the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings. He elected free agency on Nov. 4.
Since Medina elected free agency, he's made nine appearances with Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Professional Baseball League. He's posted a 1.35 ERA in the Dominican Republic.
Seattle has five relievers from 2024 up for arbitration. Adding Medina to the organization gives the club some depth in the bullpen and could be a safety net if the Mariners choose to shave off some money by non-tendering the arb-available bullpen arms.
The potential is also possible. He was ranked as the Phillies' No. 5 prospect in 2020. Under Seattle's pitching development, he could meet the potential he showed in Philadelphia's farm system, similar to what Collin Snider did in 2024 fresh off a disappointing two-year stretch with the Kansas City Royals.
