J.P. Crawford Landing on IL Leaves Troubling Mark on Mariners’ 26-Man Reveal

J.P. Crawford landing on the injured list wasn’t exactly a total surprise, but it still left an ugly mark on what should’ve been a pretty straightforward Mariners Opening Day roster reveal. Seattle officially placed Crawford on the ten-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to March 22, when the club announced its 26-man roster ahead of Thursday’s opener. Bryce Miller also landed on the IL, but Crawford’s absence hits a little differently because of how central he is to the way this team functions.

The Mariners can survive a short-term pitching adjustment because they always seem to have another arm ready to soak up innings or hold down a rotation spot for a week or two. Replacing Crawford is a different conversation. He’s the starting shortstop, one of the emotional tone-setters on the roster, and the guy who helps keep the defense from getting sloppy when games tighten up. Even when the bat runs a little hot and cold, there’s still value in the way he controls at-bats and refuses to give pitchers an easy out.

Mariners’ Opening Day Roster Suddenly Feels Less Settled After J.P. Crawford News

But the warning signs were there. Crawford’s Opening Day status had been in doubt for days. Dan Wilson said it was “too early to tell” whether he’d be ready, and Crawford had already received a cortisone injection after dealing with the shoulder issue late in camp. Once it gets to that point this close to the season, nobody should pretend it’s just routine spring soreness.

What makes this sting more is that Seattle really needed a clean roster reveal here. Opening Day is supposed to be about optimism, lineup debates, and talking yourself into all the things that could go right. Instead, one of the first real takeaways from the roster drop was that Crawford wasn’t on it.

Leo Rivas now looks like the obvious short-term answer at shortstop, and the roster graphic itself basically tells you that much. He made the infield group alongside Ryan Bliss, Josh Naylor, and Cole Young, while Crawford’s absence hung over the entire announcement. That may work for a few games. Rivas is capable of helping hold things together. But there’s a difference between surviving at shortstop and feeling good about the position. With Crawford out, the Mariners are starting the year a little less settled than they wanted to be.

There is at least some reason not to spiral. Reports around the situation have suggested this is not believed to be a serious long-term issue, and Crawford is eligible to return relatively early if the shoulder responds well. Seattle doesn’t look like a team bracing for a months-long absence.

Still, even if this ends up being brief, it leaves a troubling mark on the roster reveal because it reminds everyone how thin the margin can get in a hurry. Instead of the roster feeling complete, it feels slightly compromised.