Cal Raleigh Discusses Sense of Urgency Heading into Seattle Mariners 2025 Season
PEORIA, Ariz. - Walking around the Peoria Sports Complex for the last week, something was abundantly clear to me. There's a sense of urgency and a sense of purpose around the Seattle Mariners in 2025. Now, it doesn't mean that the M's are going to win the World Series, win the division, or even win 85 games again, but it does mean something.
The team - and its coaching staff - is clearly set on getting back to the playoffs after missing out in 2023 and 2024, by one game each season.
And I thought that was going to be the case even before I got to Peoria, because I had heard catcher Cal Raleigh speak that way on a recent interview on Seattle Sports 710.
So, when I got to Peoria, one of the first things I wanted to do was talk to Raleigh about that sense of urgency. And we did that, on one of the most recent episodes of the Refuse to Lose podcast.
I mean, it just comes from wanting to win, really. I want to win, and I know a lot of guys here want as well. So, you know, we've proven that before as far as getting to the playoffs, but, we've got bigger goals and bigger expectations. So in order to do that, some things have to change and we have to be more accountable for ourselves, and we have to step up to the plate a little more. So, to do that, sometimes things need to change. You need to make adjustments, and it's not just the team, but personal as well, for every guy on the team. And making those adjustments are going to be huge.
The full interview can be heard below. Reminder: Episodes come out Tuesday, Thursday and Friday!
The Mariners continue Cactus League play on Thursday with split-squad games against the Giants and Rangers.
