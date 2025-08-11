Cal Raleigh is on Verge of Passing Mike Trout on Historic Home Run List
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is putting together an incredible season that could end with him being the first Mariners player to win the American League MVP since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.
After homering in three straight games over the weekend, Raleigh now has a major league-best 45 blasts on the season, and he also has 98 RBIs.
He's also already surpassed his previous career-high in home runs (34) and he's on the verge of surpassing his previous career-high in RBIs (100).
Furthermore, he's about to pass Mike Trout in baseball history, and he could shoot past Hall of Famer Frank Thomas in short order, according to @StatsCentre on social media:
168- Joe DiMaggio
165- Ted Williams
158- Roger Maris
156- Mark McGwire
153- Mark Teixeira
148- Troy Glaus
146- Jose Abreu
142- Frank Thomas
139- Mike Trout
138- Raleigh
138- Gus Zernial
Considering that Trout is arguably the best player of the 2000s, that's a big (probable) accomplishment for Raleigh, who has elevated his game to another level this season.
Thomas spent 19 years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays. A lifetime .301 hitter, he was a five-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion and a two-time MVP. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Thomas had 521 career home runs and 1704 RBI. He carried a .419 on-base percentage.
Raleigh and the Mariners are off on Monday, but they'll take on the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday afternoon at 3:35 p.m. PT.
