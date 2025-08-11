Cal Raleigh is on Verge of Passing Mike Trout on Historic Home Run List

(Related) Most home runs in the American League - Player within their first 5 career seasons:

168- Joe DiMaggio

165- Ted Williams

158- Roger Maris

156- Mark McGwire

153- Mark Teixeira

148- Troy Glaus

146- Jose Abreu

142- Frank Thomas

139- Mike Trout

138- Raleigh

138- Gus Zernial https://t.co/pOzgcxPm0u