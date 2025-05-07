Cal Raleigh's Pinch-Hitting Heroics Leads Seattle Mariners to 5-3 Win Over Athletics
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was supposed to get the day off for a game against the Athletics on Tuesday. He rested for most of the game, but entered as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth with one out and the bases loaded with the Mariners down 3-2.
Raleigh hit a two-RBI single to give Seattle a 4-3 lead en route to a 5-3 win against the Athletics on Tuesday. The Mariners improved to 21-14 with the win.
"I've (come off the bench) before. And it is hard," Raleigh said in a postgame interview. "I think it's something that's underrated and something that a lot of guys, when they first come up, they don't know how to do it. Because they've never had to do it. Just simply because you're always playing, as far as like, guys in the minors, they're never taught (to come off the bench). That was something I had to learn. ... It's kind of like just starting the game at a different point. ... I thought I did a great job getting a good count, I think that's the key."
Leo Rivas, who was pinch-running for Randy Arozarena, scored the at-bat after Raleigh's on a sacrifice fly hit by Dylan Moore for the eventual final of 5-3.
Carlos Vargas entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and struck out two batters and stranded two Athletics to earn the first save of his major league career.
Raleigh's go-ahead single and Vargas' save gave the Mariners a 4-0 record in pitcher Emerson Hancock's last four starts. He had his third consecutive quality start on Tuesday. He pitched six innings, struck out two, walked two and allowed two earned runs on four hits.
"The defense tonight was outstanding," Hancock said after the game. "The guys behind me, they made some really big plays. ... For me, I want those guys to make the plays. ... You just got to throw a lot of strikes. You got to limit free bases. Which for me, the walks cost me (tonight). But, you just got to keep attacking. You're gonna give up some hits, and things are gonna fall and things are gonna happen, but you just got to keep attacking and keep going after it."
The Athletics didn't gain the advantage until the bottom of the eighth inning. Julio Rodriguez hit a solo home run to put Seattle up 1-0 in the top of the first. Miles Mastrobuoni hit an RBI double in the top of the second to give the Mariners a 2-1 advantage.
Brent Rooker hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third to tie the game 2-2. That score held until the bottom of the eighth inning when Miguel Andujar hit an RBI single to put the A's in front 3-2. That lead lasted all of half an inning before Raleigh's go-ahead hit.
"We talk a lot about this team coming back," Manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "And not only did they come back from last night but they came back from being behind tonight. Just an outstandin effort all the way around."
Seattle will have a chance to win its ninth consecutive series in the rubber match against the Athletics at 12:35 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Gunnar Hoglund will start for the A's.
