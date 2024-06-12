Cal Raleigh Plays Hero Again as Mariners Take Game 2 From White Sox
The Seattle Mariners rallied for another win on Tuesday night, beating the Chicago White Sox 4-3 at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the M's have taken the first two games of this four-game set and they have moved to a season-high nine games over .500 at 39-30.
The Overwhelming Story
Jhonathan Diaz, starting on the mound in place of the injured Bryan Woo, gave the team 5.1 serviceable innings, surrendering just the three runs. The bullpen held the White Sox scoreless from that point on and the M's were able to come back thanks to a two-run double by Cal Raleigh in the seventh. It's the second straight night in which Raleigh has provided the heroics.
The Big Plays
Tied at 1-1 in the top of the third, the White Sox went back-to-back off Diaz. Home runs came from Andrew Vaughn and Paul Dejong. They made it 3-1 Chicago.
Raleigh had the first of his big doubles in the third, with this one trimming the deficit to 3-2.
Then, in the seventh, Raleigh gave the M's the eventual game-winning hit with this two-run double to right.
Trent Thornton earned the win on the mound. He's 2-1 for the year. Ryne Stanek got his fifth save.
Odds and Ends
Julio Rodriguez had a hit and two stolen bases. He also scored two runs...Mitch Garver went 1-for-2 with two walks...Diaz is now 3-1 for his major league career, which spans parts of four seasons...Andres Munoz appeared to be unavailable for a second straight day as he continues to battle back issues...
