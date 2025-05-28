Cal Raleigh Re-Writes All the History Books with Huge Effort in Tuesday's Seattle Mariners Win
The Seattle Mariners beat the Washington Nationals 9-1 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, kicking off a nine-game homestand in style. M's pitcher Logan Evans dominated on the mound for eight innings and M's catcher Cal Raleigh dominated at the plate, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs.
Raleigh now has 19 home runs on the season, which puts him just behind Shohei Ohtani for the league-lead, and his performance re-wrote the history books in multiple ways.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Already in 2025 the '@Mariners Cal Raleigh has:
- homered from both sides of the plate in a game (4/16)
- homered twice from the left side in a game (5/2)
- homered twice from the right side in a game (tonight)
He's the first catcher in MLB history to do all 3 in the same year.
And per Tim Booth of the Seattle Times:
Six times in Mariners history has a player hit 19 or more HRs in the 1st 53 games of a season:
Ken Griffey Jr. - 24 HR in 1997
Griffey - 22 in 1994
Griffey - 20 in 1999
Alex Rodriguez - 20 in 1998
Jay Buhner - 19 in 1996
Cal Raleigh - 19 in 2025
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh is only the second Mariners switch-hitter in team history to homer from the right-side of the plate twice in a game -- joining David Segui on May 5, 1998, vs. the White Sox.
h/t @AlexMayer34
And per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh has 19 home runs
That breaks a tie with 1955 Roy Campanella for the most by a primary-position catcher in his team’s first 53 games of a season
At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Raleigh will make his first All-Star Game, and he figures to be in the mix for the American League MVP as well.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
