Cal Raleigh to Have Special Seattle SuperSonics Bat at Home Run Derby
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wiil have some special lumber when he tries to conquer the Home Run Derby on Monday night.
Raleigh, who entered play on Sunday with a league-leading 38 home runs, has at least two bats that say "Big Dumper" on it, and at least one bat that pays homage to the Seattle SuperSonics.
Jayson Stark of The Athletic posted a picture of some of Raleigh's bats on social media:
Raleigh's SuperSonics bat isn't surprising, considering he has done that before for the MLB Players Weekend. And after signing a six-year contract before the season, Raleigh is fully committed to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. He has spoken many times about his love for the city and that continues to manifest itself in various ways.
Raleigh has put together a truly historic first half of the season, as he's hit the most home runs ever by a Mariners play in the first half, surpassing Ken Griffey Jr., and he has the most home runs ever by a switch-hitter in the first half, surpassing Mickey Mantle.
The Mariners enter all the All-Star break in second place in the American League West, and they'll have a critical series coming out of the break with the first-place Houston Astros.
However, before that, Raleigh has All-Star responsibilities. The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday night at 5 p.m. PT and then Raleigh will serve as the starting catcher in the All-Star Game for the American League on Tuesday.
Tarik Skubal will be the starting pitcher who throws to him.
