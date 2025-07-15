Cal Raleigh's Dad Goes Viral For Epic Celebration During Home Run Derby
Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh won the hearts of baseball fans all over the world on Monday night, winning the Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta. For Raleigh, it was his first Home Run Derby appearance, and he also became the second Mariners player ever to win the event, joining Ken Griffey Jr.
Raleigh bested Tampa Bay Rays slugger Junior Caminero in the final round.
However, it wasn't just Cal who captured hearts, it was also his dad: Todd Raleigh Sr.
The eldest Raleigh, a former professional player himself, was Cal's pitcher for the event, taking a backyard environment to the big stage. Todd Sr. was a former Division I baseball coach at Western Carolina and Tennessee and has thrown countless hours of batting practice, but never under these conditions. In addition to throwing a solid three rounds to his son, Todd Sr. also went viral for his reaction at the end of round two as Cal beat the buzzer.
As was noted by some on social media, it feels like the Mariners will have to have a Todd Raleigh bobblehead some time in 2026.
We take this opportunity to remind you that Todd Raleigh Sr. is a multi-time guest on our Refuse to Lose podcast, which you can catch up on here.
After his Derby win, Cal will now serve as the starting catcher for the American League at the All-Star Game. His 38 home runs lead the majors and he's a major reason why Seattle enters the break in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
