Chicago Cubs Recent Trade Similar to Deal Made by Seattle Mariners in 2023
The Seattle Mariners are still looking to find answers to holes at first, second and third base almost two months into the offseason.
It's been unusually quiet on the trade front for the Mariners, who have been one of the more active teams in that regard during President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto's nine-year tenure in the organization's front office.
Most of the chatter surrounding Seattle hasn't gone past rumors. And one of the teams that's mentioned as a potential trade partner with the Mariners just made a move that is eerily similar to one the club made in 2023.
The Chicago Cubs traded outfielder/first baseman and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
Bellinger has steadily declined in offensive production over the last several seasons, but Chicago's return for the former 2013 draft pick was shockingly light. Per reports, the Yankees sent cash and seldom-used starting pitcher Cody Poteet to the Cubs in return for Bellinger.
Seattle reportedly checked in on Bellinger's availability dating back to the 2024 trade deadline. But the most interesting part about the Bellinger trade is that it seems more like a salary dump rather than a legitimate move to improve.
And Mariners fans are familiar with transactions of that ilk, with one such move coming as recently as 2023.
On Nov. 22, 2023, the Mariners had traded third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks for backup catcher Seby Zavala and reliever Carlos Vargas.
Suarez wasn't set to earn as much in 2024 as Bellinger did. Suarez was paid around $11.286 million in 2024 according to Spotrac and the Diamondbacks picked up his $15 million club option for 2025. Bellinger was paid $27.5 million in 2024 and declined his opt-out for 2025 and is set to earn $25 million.
Suarez had a solid season with Arizona in 2024 and batted .256 with 30 home runs and 101 RBIs.
Seattle is still trying to find a permanent solution for third base over a year after trading away Suarez. It's still unclear what the Mariners' solution for the hot corner will be for 2025. But a deal with Chicago and Seattle could still be on the table, which would help the latter find an answer for another position of need.
But the Cubs have an extra $20 million to spend after moving Bellinger. And with every move they make, it seems like a potential swap with the Mariners becomes less likely.
