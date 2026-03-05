Veteran Luke Raley has returned for redemption after a rough season last year

As the Seattle Mariners continue to sort out who will be the last of their position players to make the Opening Day roster, it's become like an exclusive offer: time is limited and spots are filling up fast. However, one familiar face that some fans and observers may have counted out is looking poised for a reset in 2026.

Luke Raley, who was once a minor league prospect for the Los Angeles Dodgers, joined the M's in 2024, hitting .243 in 137 games. Last year, however, he went on the Injured List in April and wasn't activated until June 20. He ended up hitting just above the Mendoza Line, finishing with a .202 average, four home runs, and 19 RBI.

"Having a year like that is really tough,” Raley said recently. "It's tough on your mental health. That was another thing, being able to go home and just mentally reset and get the body great.”

Things are looking up for the 31-year-old veteran in Spring Training so far, an he could have an inside track to making the Opening Day roster. So far, he's 5-for-12 with a home run, a double, two walks, one RBI and two runs scored in six Cactus League games.

Raley wants a ring

Aug 27, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Luke Raley (20) is pictured during a game against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

As the Mariners try to put all the pieces together for a potential World Series roster, Raley could be a valuable asset because of his defensive versatility. While he must hit consistently, his glove work has been superb. He's committed just nine errors since debuting in 2021, while playing in 133 career games in right field, 110 at first base, 100 in left field, and 25 in center.

"His versatility and filling roles for us is a big part of his identity as a player,” Wilson said. “It's been great to see him down here in Spring Training and just having that early success and finding the early barrels is huge. I think that's going to help him move along quickly.”

As for Raley, he wants to get back to form so he can be part of a Seattle squad that he thinks is truly special as we get closer and closer to the 2026 season.

"It's a very, very talented group, and I'm really excited for what the season's gonna bring,” Raley said. “With the team that we have, and where we went last year, we all expect to grow from that. We want to get the job done in that Game 7 this year, make a World Series, and then go win it.”