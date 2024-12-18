Seattle Mariners Reportedly Focused on 'Other Areas' Aside From First Base
The Seattle Mariners are still trying to work out what their lineup will look like on Opening Day on March 27, 2025.
So far the only major league addition the team has made was a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that sent Austin Shenton to Seattle. There was some chatter during MLB Winter Meetings that the Mariners could move veteran starting pitcher Luis Castillo. The rumors with the most legs seemed to involve a potential swap with the Boston Red Sox for first baseman Triston Casas.
The rumors didn't end up leading to a deal between the two American League clubs. And a recent report from Alex Speier of the Boston Globe seems to indicate that that specific deal involving Casas and Castillo has fallen through.
There's was several follow-up reports indicating that Casas was either hardly or not included in trade talks at all. And Speier's recent update might have shined some light as to why.
Per Speier, the Mariners had very little interest in acquiring Casas and are focused on "other parts" of the infield. The same report said that the Red Sox wouldn't be that interested in a Casas/Castillo swap either due to the risk and money they would be taking on with the 32 year-old veteran.
The note about Seattle focusing on "other areas in the infield" is interesting. There's been reports that the Mariners are interested in reuniting with one of two veteran first basemen: Carlos Santana or Justin Turner.
The Mariners' lack of interest in trading for a first baseman could be an indication of their confidence in landing one of the two veterans.
Seattle's top brass has expressed a hesitancy to break up the starting rotation. The lack of interest in a deal might also be an indication of the organization perceiving that potential trade as one not worth making for a starting pitcher. Or it could be a combination of both.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has said that first base, second base and third base are all priorities to improve in the offseason. And it seems like a second baseman and third baseman are priorities in trade discussions.
But with discussions with Boston falling through and the Chicago Cubs making deals to address their needs, it seems like Seattle is running out of potential trade partners.
