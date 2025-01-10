Colt Emerson of Seattle Mariners Named as One of Best Hitting Prospects in Baseball
According to Major League Baseball executives, Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson is one of the top hitting prospects in all of baseball.
MLB Pipeline polled executives and Emerson came back with 13.3 percent of the vote as the best hitting prospect in the sport. He trailed only Roman Anthony (Boston Red Sox) and Dylan Crews (Washington Nationals).
Emerson, 19, was the team's first-round draft pick in 2023. Though he battled injury this past season, he hit .263 across three different levels with a .393 on-base percentage. An excellent contact hitter, he hit 17 doubles, finishing the year at High-A Everett. Emerson tore up the Arizona Fall League as well, really making himself a known commodity throughout the baseball world at large.
He figures to start the year at High-A Everett again and should be in Double-A for a significant portion of the year as well. He's one of several infielders in the M's system to be excited about, joining Cole Young, Felnin Celesten and Michael Arroyo.
Emerson is currently ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect in the game by MLB.com. He's projected to debut in 2026.
The following is a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The athleticism Emerson has as a former all-state wide receiver shows up on the baseball field consistently. He has a smooth left-handed swing geared for hard contact and his advanced approach was on display as he walked nearly as often (17 times) as he struck out (20) during his pro debut. Thought to be a definitive hit-over-power guy, his pop showed up much more than anyone anticipated, and his bat speed plus strength should continue to translate to in-game power.
