Detroit Tigers Mascot Takes Savage Shot at Seattle Seahawks During Mariners-Tigers Game
The Detroit Tigers mascot opened up some old wounds for Seattle sports fans on Saturday afternoon, as he took a savage shot at the Seattle Seahawks and one of their Super Bowl losses.
The Tiger stood behind home plate during the bottom of the first inning with a sign that said "Should've given the ball to Marshawn," referencing the Seattle Seahawks decision to throw at the goal line of the 2015 Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. Hawks quarterback Russell Wilson was famously picked off by Patriots' DB Malcolm Butler, ending the Seahawks quest to win back-to-back Super Bowls.
The Seahawks haven't been back to the Super Bowl since and missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, though they did win 10 games in 2024.
They'll enter this season as a contender in the NFC West alongside the Rams and 49ers, who both made the playoffs last season.
As for the Mariners, they entered play on Saturday at 49-45 and in second place in the American League West, six games behind the Astros. They also entered at 0.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
The M's will finish out the series with the Tigers on Sunday afternoon before departing for the All-Star break. Seattle will send four players to the Midsummer Classic in Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, Bryan Woo and Andres Munoz. Julio Rodriguez was elected, but won't participate.
They'll also see Raleigh participate in the Home Run Derby for the first time.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
PITCH-TIPPING? What was going on with Andres Munoz and his pitch-tipping on Thursday, and who is to blame for how it all transpired? CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.