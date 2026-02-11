MLB Writer takes a closer look at the Mariners' potential 2026 roster

It's an exciting time to be a Seattle sports fan, as the city just saw a Super Bowl victory, and now, the Mariners have officially begun Spring Training. Coming off a 80-win season and an AL West championship in 2025, the ballclub is looking to eclipse all those accomplishments and advance to the first World Series in the 49-year history of the franchise.

While players like Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh are already pencilled into the lineup, the competition that occurs between the team's newly signed free agents and the organization's top youngsters will say a lot. The team is expecting two top prospects - likely Colt Emerson and Cole Young - to help cover part of the infield duties. But there could be some dark horse names that make the MLB roster in 2026, as well.

MLB.com writer Daniel Kramer gave a full analysis of the makeup of the Mariners this season. The insider suggested that the long relief in the bullpen will be an open battle. And, the team will attempt to give their young players as much time as possible, so locking to youngsters might not be on the agenda for the club and their front office. The team surely would rather let them play every day in Triple-A, rather than rot on the bench.

MLB Observer sees a more veteran lineup starting in 2026

May 6, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Leo Rivas (76) dives into third base safely against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Kramer noted a shift behind the plate, and he sees Cole Young starting at second base, with Donovan moving to third. No mention is made of Emerson, who is the jewel of the organization. While the writer leaves two spots open, the 20-year-old phenom isn't guaranteed a place with the big club. Here are the 24 players that he views as the foundation for the team this year:

First base (1): Josh Naylor

Second base (1): Cole Young

Third base (1): Brendan Donovan

Shortstop (1): J.P. Crawford

Left field (1): Randy Arozarena

Center field (1): Julio Rodríguez

Right field (2): Luke Raley, Victor Robles

Utility position player (1): Leo Rivas

Designated hitter (2): Dominic Canzone, Rob Refsnyder

Starting pitchers (5): RHP Logan Gilbert, RHP Bryan Woo, RHP George Kirby, RHP Luis Castillo, RHP Bryce Miller

Relief pitchers (8): RHP Andrés Muñoz, RHP Matt Brash, LHP Gabe Speier, RHP Eduard Bazardo, LHP Jose A. Ferrer, RHP Carlos Vargas, RHP Ryan Loutous, LHP Robinson Ortiz

"Mitch Garver is gone (free agency), as is Harry Ford (traded to the Nationals), which vacated Seattle’s backup-catching depth," Kramer writes. "That said, the area isn’t much of a need for a team that has the best backstop in baseball and plays every day. Knizner (one-year, $1 million free-agent contract) will be the leading No. 2 candidate over Jhonny Pereda (acquired in trade with Twins), who has one Minor League option remaining."



"The 40-man roster features a pile of relief pitchers who will compete for two spots. Loutous and Ortiz being the leading candidates is mostly a guess at this point, as there is an army of unheralded arms the club has added from outside the organization this offseason."

