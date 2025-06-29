Dominic Canzone Has Looked Like a Different Player For Seattle Mariners
I'll be the first to put my hand up and apologize.
Dominic Canzone looks like a completely different player for the Seattle Mariners since being re-called, and I didn't think he had it in him.
For a long stretch of time, I wasn't particularly interested in seeing Canzone get another chance with the Mariners. While he's always had impressive power, I thought that the lack of plate discipline was too much to overcome. In fact, I wondered aloud on the Refuse to Lose podcast recently if the team should look at trading Canzone, selling high on his Triple-A numbers.
In the three weeks or so since Canzone has been on the roster, I'm happy to say that I've been wrong. Canzone has been more selective at the plate and has been finding a way to hit the fastball with regularity.
Per Mariners PR:
outfielder Dominic Canzone homered in yesterday's game...since his recall from Triple-A Tacoma on June 9, Canzone is batting .288 (15x52) with 9 runs, 2 doubles, 5 home runs, 8 RBI and 3 walks in 16 games...he is slugging .615 with a .942 OPS...his 5 home runs are tied for 12th-most in the big leagues since June 9 and trail only Cal Raleigh (6 HR) for most homers on the team in that span.
Now, it's a small sample size, but it's an intriguing enough sample size to have me excited about what Canzone can continue bringing to this roster. And given what he's brought already, the team seems committed to giving him opportunities as well. It's why you've seen Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena serve as designated hitters recently. They want to give Canzone a chance to provide some punch offensively.
The Mariners are 42-40 and will play the Rangers again on Sunday morning at 11:35 a.m. PT.
