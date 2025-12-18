AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh had one of the most impressive career years in baseball history in 2025, crushing 60 long balls and setting the single-season home run ewxord for both a catcher and a switch hitter. Throughout the year, he was one of Major League Baseball's most celebrated stories: a patient player and team leader who had really come into his own.

Following a 90-win season, an AL West title, and plenty of postseason awards, Raleigh will return as the most proficient power threat in the M's lineup. Teaming with stars like Julio Rodriguez and Josh Naylor, the Big Dumper will have plenty of support. Though it's incredibly doubtful he will reach the colossal figures of his prior season ever again.

Realistically speaking, the team and their fan base should view Raleigh as normally a 35-45 home run per year type of power hitter, which is still no joke in MLB. Pressure will be lifted off the catcher by being able to play more games at first base and designated hitter, thanks to the arrival of veteran backup Andrew Knizner, which will lighten his workload. Adding that with playing a full season alongside Naylor, who re-signed with the team early in the off-season, will provide him protection in the lineup.

With all that being said, Raleigh accomplished a feat last season (reaching the 60-homer plateau) that has only been achieved by seven players in over 125 years of big-league baseball. Barry Bonds with 73, followed by Mark McGwire (70, 65), Sammy Sosa (66, 64, 63), Aaron Judge (62), Roger Maris (61), Raleigh (60 in 2025), and Babe Ruth (60). History alone says the task is nearly impossible to match for most hitters.

Is Cal Raleigh's defense overlooked?

Despite donning the 'tools of ignorance', Raleigh is considered one of baseball's smartest defensive players and a leader on that side of the game. He's helped guide a young Mariners rotation to success and maturity, and he was awarded the Platinum Glove as the best defensive catcher in Major League Baseball in 2024.

While he didn't receive any fielding honors in 2025, he's still as effective behind the plate as he is standing in the batter's box. That won't change in 2026, and while his powere numbers will most certainly dip, he remains an MVP candidate because of his dual contributions.

No matter what his final stats end up being, the Mariners will need all they can get out of the veteran, who signed a six-year, $105 million contract extension with the club on March 25, 2025. Perennial powerhouse Hoiston jas been reloading for another run, after dominating the division for a decade, and the Athletics will be steadily improving. To remain kings of the castle, the M's need Raleigh to keep on slugging... even if he never comes close to 60 home runs again.

