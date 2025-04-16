Dylan Moore Makes Personal History and Ties Aaron Judge in Awesome Category as Seattle Mariners Lose
The Seattle Mariners dropped back under .500 at 8-9 for the season thanks to an 8-4 loss on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Luis Castillo was knocked around on the mound, surrendering six earned runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He's now 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA on the season.
Reliever Gregory Santos also struggled in relief, giving up two earned runs in just 0.1 innings. Though the pitching was rough, the M's did get a great offensive night from utility player Dylan Moore, who started in right field.
Moore went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs, taking Nick Lodolo deep twice in the defeat. He also made some personal history, hitting his first career leadoff home run.
And according to Gary Hill Jr. of the Mariners' radio broadcast team, Moore now sits atop the MLB home run leaderboard in terms of homers vs. lefties, joining Aaron Judge with four.
In addition to Lodolo, Moore has taken Tarik Skubal and Robbie Ray deep.
Moore, 32, is hitting .306 on the season with the four homers and six RBIs. He's been forced into more playing time because of injuries to Victor Robles and Ryan Bliss.
The two teams will square off again on Wednesday afternoon in a battle of struggling starters. Bryce Miller will start for Seattle while Nick Martinez pitches for the Reds. Miller is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA and Martinez is 0-2 with a 6.06.
The two teams will finish out the series on Thursday morning at 9:40 a.m. PT.
