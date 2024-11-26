Edgar Martinez to Return to Seattle Mariners in 2025; Here's What His Role Will Be
Late on Monday night, it was reported that the Seattle Mariners will be hiring longtime Atlanta Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer as their hitting coach. Seitzer spent 10 years with the Braves, helping them win the 2021 World Series. They also became perennial contenders under his guidance, with him helping Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna to immeasurable success.
Daniel Kramer of MLB.com had the information on social media. Kramer also reported that Edgar Martinez, who ended last season as hitting coach after a coaching change, will return to the organization in a different (but still prominent) role:
Martinez will spearhead the implementation of general hitting philosophies and coaching practices, and he will be a regular presence for home games and in Spring Training but isn’t expected to regularly travel.
Martinez took over, alongside new manager Dan Wilson, with 34 games to play last season. The M's offense grew exponentially under his watch, with the team doing more damage and making more consistent contact. Even though he won't be the full-time hitting coach, having his philosophy implemented by Seitzer should make a difference for M's hitters.
Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford both spoke highly of working with Martinez in 2024, and Rodriguez, in particular, took off at the end of the season after a much-maligned slow start.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game. Seitzer will have some new faces to work with, although we don't know who just yet. The M's have needs all over the infield and are expected to make multiple moves to address them.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: