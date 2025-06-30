Elite Seattle Mariners Prospect Discusses His Approach at Plate, Adjustments and Life in Pro Ball
With nine players in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, the Seattle Mariners have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball.
At the top of that farm system? Infielder Colt Emerson, who the M's took in the first round of the 2023 draft from the Ohio high school ranks.
The No. 16 prospect in the sport, Emerson is hitting .268 this season for the High-A Everett AquaSox. He's got seven homers, 35 RBIs and a .371 on-base percentage. He's known as an excellent contact hitter, and is projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
Emerson sat down with the Refuse to Lose podcast on Monday's episode and discussed several things, including his approach at the plate, adjustments to his swing, and the biggest adjustment to life in professional baseball.
I'd say, probably the just amount of games, just amount of games you play. I mean, in high school, we had a 27 game season in high school, and then you go play summer ball, which is probably another 30 games. So, the most games I played over a summer is 50. And then now we're playing 132, so that was a big adjustment. And just trying to figure out how to stay healthy through it all and just navigate how your body feels, and what to do when stuff isn't going good. It's just been something to learn throughout this whole thing. But I'd say just the amount of games being played is probably the biggest adjustment.
