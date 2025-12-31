Seattle Mariners team president Jerry DiPoto discusses Colt Emerson's outlook in 2026

Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson is someone the fans in the Pacific Northwest have been patiently waiting for. They've seen what the scouts say, and they've seen the YouTube clips of Emerson hitting like crazy in the Minor Leagues. But in 2026, the Seattle supporters will witness him suit up for the first time in the Emerald City. And even the team's President of Baseball Operations, Jerry DiPoto, is getting excited about the arrival of Emerson.

Last week, MLB.com writer Daniel Kramer posted comments from Dipoto, where he gushed about Emerson's potential in his rookie campaign and all the years that will follow. He talked about the youngster's uncanny maturity and his mental makeup. Emerson is a noted lifelong student of the game, and it shows in how he goes about his business at game time.

CLICK TO READ MORE:Mariners insider says that Ben Williamson can fill the third base position in 2026

"Colt is a grown-up,” Dipoto said. “He was a grown-up when he was 17, and that much was evident when [former assistant general manager] Andy [McKay] met with him on their family farm, before we ever drafted him. We knew that about his makeup. If you've got that walking in the door, it certainly helps.”

“Pretty excited. ... I don't think it's going to be a two-week cameo in Spring Training and then head back and prepare for your season, like is often the case with some of the younger players. They might be in Spring Training camp from post to post, and that's a real benefit.”

Emerson's Future looks Fantastic

Feb 20, 2025; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson poses for a portrait during media day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Playing for both the Everett AquaSox and the Arkansas Travelers in 2025, Colt Emerson hit .278, with 14 home runs, 68 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 479 at-bats. He was also named the Northwest League Player of the Week for his strong performance with the AquaSox in July. However, the team decided to delay a promotion until next

“If the Mariners, for any reason, were to start Colt Emerson – particularly at shortstop – if not at the beginning of the season, then toward the beginning, that tells you the amount of faith that they’ve got the kid,” MLB analyst Jeff Passan said when the 2025 campaign ended. “And I could tell you with my words they adore him, they think he’s going to be a star.”

Emerson leads a group of Mariners prospects that also includes power threat Lazaro Montes (just 21 years old) and a former LSU star and 2025 first-round selection, pitcher Kade Anderson (also 21). Barring some ridiculously huge offer, those three names are considered 'untouchable' within the Mariners organization.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions