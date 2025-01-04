Emerson Hancock to Rock New Number For Seattle Mariners in 2025 Season
Earlier this offseason, Seattle Mariners pitcher Emerson Hancock made a uniform-related change, switching his number from No. 62 to No. 26.
The change is reflected on the Mariners roster:
There's no guarantee that Hancock will be in the big leagues with the Mariners this year, but he'll look different now if he is. The 25-year-old was a first-round pick of the Mariners in the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia and has since made 15 major league appearances.
Hancock made his debut in 2023 and started 12 games for the Mariners in 2024, mostly because of Bryan Woo's elbow injury to start the year.
He went 4-4 with a 4.75 ERA in his 2024 action. A throwback pitcher, Hancock struck out just 39 batters in 60.2 innings. He throws in the low-to-mid 90s but fails to miss many bats.
Hancock is in an unfortunate position as being the No. 6 guy in a dynamite group of Mariners pitchers. Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Woo and Bryce Miller make up the starting rotation and if they stay healthy, there's no real chance for Hancock to break through. The M's could look to trade Hancock, but thus far there has been no indication that that's something they want to do.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season, finishing second in the American League West. They missed the playoffs by one game for the second consecutive season, last making the playoffs during the magical run of 2022.
Spring training begins in just over one month.
