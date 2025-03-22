ESPN Baseball Writer Predicts Seattle Mariners to Shock Baseball World
The Seattle Mariners are five days away from the season and various media sources are filing in their predictions for playoff races and award winners for 2025. The American League West has been one of the most contentious divisions to predict.
The Texas Rangers improved after a 2024 fraught with injuries, the Houston Astros are the defending champs but traded away Kyle Tucker and lost Alex Bregman in free agency. The Athletics and Los Angeles Angels also made additions, but are expected to remain at the bottom of the division.
The Mariners' biggest additions of the offseason were first baseman Rowdy Tellez and veteran infielder Donovan Solano. The team also brought back Jorge Polanco on a one-year deal to play third. The hope is that several players, including Polanco, will have bounce back seasons after a season filled with injuries and inconsistencies. Seattle missed the playoffs by one game in 2024.
And an ESPN writer recently threw his hat in the ring in support of the Mariners.
ESPN reporter Alden Gonzalez went on the ESPN Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney and predicted Seattle to win the division. But it came with the caveat that he didn't support the club's offseason approach.
"I hate to give a nod to that ownership group that refuses to spend and supplement a really good nucleus," Gonzalez said on the podcast. "It's really sad how frugal they've been at this point in their franchise. I just think their starting pitching is so good. ... And Julio Rodriguez is going to be really good. I expect him to be really good. A full season of Randy Arozarena on that team, as well. I think their offense will be better, good enough to win a down American League West."
For reference on how close the the Mariners, Rangers and Astros are perceived — FanGraphs has Seattle with a 57.8% chance to make the playoffs, Houston with a 52.9% chance and Texas with a 52.1% chance.
If the Mariners win the division this season, it would be their first AL West title since 2001.
