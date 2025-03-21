Seattle Mariners Reveal Order of Starting Rotation to Begin 2025
The Seattle Mariners are less than one week away from beginning the season with the first of a four-game series against the Athletics on March 27 at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners already announced that Logan Gilbert will be the opening day starter. He will take the torch from 32 year-old veteran Luis Castillo, who began the season on the mound the last two years.
Seattle announced how the rest of the rotation will fall behind Gilbert for the rest of the series against the Athletics and Game 1 of the second series of the season against the Detroit Tigers.
After Gilbert takes the mound on March 27, Castillo will start March 28, Bryce Miller will get the nod March 29, Bryan Woo will get the ball on March 30 and Emerson Hancock will take the mound at the end of the month March 31.
Hancock is filling in for starting pitcher George Kirby, who's out for at least two starts with right shoulder inflammation.
Gilbert had a 3.23 ERA with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched in 33 starts; Castillo had a 3.64 ERA with 175 strikeouts in 175.1 innings pitched in 30 starts; Miller posted a 2.94 ERA in 31 starts with 171 strikeouts in 180.1 innings pitched; Woo had a 2.89 ERA in 22 starts and fanned 101 batters in 121.1 innings pitched; Kirby made 33 starts and had a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 191 innings pitched.
Hancock made 12 starts while filling in for Woo and Castillo during their respective injured list stints and had a 4.75 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched.
The Mariners starting rotation was the only one that had four pitchers start 30 or more games in 2024. It led the league in innings pitched, strikeouts and quality starts. It will be interesting to see how the unit follows such an elite and healthy season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT FOR BROADCAST COVERAGE: The Mariners will offer all games on a new ROOT sports streaming service with no blackout restrictions for in-market customers. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS WILL HAVE OVER A DOZEN NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES: The Mariners will be able to be seen by a national audience on several different channels and streaming services in 2025. CLICK HERE
LUKE RALEY EXPECTED TO BE EVERYDAY PLAYER: The Mariners slugger will be in the lineup more often in 2025 compared to last season. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.