ESPN Insider Buster Olney Has Interesting Comp For Seattle Mariners Newfound Offensive Plan
Through the first few weeks of spring training, this much is clear: The Seattle Mariners are looking to bring back an old-school style of game into their offense.
We saw it last season in the final 34 games after Dan Wilson and Edgar Martinez took over, and it's carried through the spring. The M's will look to cut down on strikeouts, put the ball in play, steal bases and take extra bases at every turn.
Most of baseball has pivoted to a power-based game, but this new style could suit the M's better given the speed they have in their lineup through guys like Victor Robles, Julio Rodriguez and Dylan Moore. Speaking recently on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney offered an interesting comparison for the Mariners' style of play:
...I mean, to think about a team in recent years, or in the last 15 years where that has worked, that's the San Francisco Giants under Bruce Bochy. You know, they would play this style of ball where it was, you know, constantly 2-2, 3-2, you know. So you try to steal a base or try to get some small advantage because you played in so many close games...
Mariners fans would likely be OK with that comparison considering that the Giants won three World Series titles under Bochy.
The Mariners are coming off a 2-1 win in Cactus League play over the San Diego Padres. They'll play again on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox.
First pitch is 12:10 p.m. PT.
