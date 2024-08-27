ESPN Insider Says Seattle Mariners Will Be "Scared Off" From Pursuing Star Free Agent
According to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Seattle Mariners will be "scared off" from pursuing free agent-to-be Juan Soto this offseason.
The M's could certainly use the 25-year-old slugger, who is going to get MVP votes this season, but Passan says the money will go north of $500 million.
From his ESPN column on Tuesday:
There are ultimately at most a handful of spenders for the biggest free agents. In Soto's case, theBoston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and both Los Angeles teams could likely afford him but are long shots to make a real push. Seattle could use him but will be scared off by the money. At the end of the day, high-ranking front office and ownership-level sources believe the winter for Soto is going to play out like this: Yankees vs. Mets.
This hurts to read, but it's not terribly surprising. First off, the Mariners already appear to have their outfield for 2025 set. Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena will make up the core of it. Victor Robles just signed a two-year contract extension and the team also still has Mitch Haniger and Luke Raley that can play the outfield. Frankly, they don't seem like they'll be in the market for any outfielders, not just Soto.
And furthermore, the money remains an issue for the Mariners at every turn. They have it, but they like to tell us they don't because of television issues with ROOT Sports. If they were inclined to spend it, they are probably more likely to use it to sign their own assets like Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Cal Raleigh.
As for Soto, he's hitting .296 this year with 37 homers and 95 RBI. He made the All-Star team yet again and is already a batting champion and a four-time Silver Slugger in his young career.
The best hope for Mariners fans is that he ends up in the National League and not with a team that will battle it out with the M's for a playoff berth.
