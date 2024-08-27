Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Tearing it Up in Minor Leagues Right Now
Seattle Mariners infielder Luis Urias is absolutely scorching right now at Triple-A Tacoma.
The following comes from the Rotowire Fantasy Baseball portal:
Urias, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on May 24, sports a .382 average and 1.093 OPS across 40 plate appearances over his last nine games with the Rainiers.
ANALYSIS
Urias has been a mainstay for the Triple-A club since his demotion, but his current stretch, which includes two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, five walks, a stolen base and 11 runs, has easily been his best yet while down on the farm. The hot hitting also bears zero resemblance to Urias' performance with the big-league club earlier this season, for which he limped to a .152/.264/.316 slash line across 34 games
Acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, Urias started out the year in a third base platoon with Josh Rojas. The 27-year-old had three homers and 12 RBI while sporting an OPS+ of only 70.
Because he's not on the 40-man roster, the Mariners don't have an easy way to bring Urias back into the fold right now, though they certainly could benefit from any boost in offense. Leo Rivas is playing well at the major league level and you wouldn't want to remove him. They also won't remove JP Crawford for obvious reasons or prospect Ryan Bliss.
Urias is in the seventh year of his career with the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Red Sox and Mariners. He hit a career-high 23 homers back in 2021 with Milwaukee.
The Mariners will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
