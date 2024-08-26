Rafael Devers Passes Former Seattle Mariners Star in Dominican Baseball History
Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers popped his 200th career home run on Sunday afternoon in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park.
However, that home run was also the 466th extra-base hit of his career, which moved him up this prestigious list in Dominican baseball history. It put him past former Seattle Mariners star Adrian Beltre, who was just inducted this past summer into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Per @SoxNotes on social media:
Rafael Devers now has 466 extra-base hits, passing Adrian Beltré for 2nd most by a Dominican-born player at the age of 27 or younger.
Albert Pujols 593
RAFAEL DEVERS 466
Adrian Beltré 465
César Cedeño 450
Vladimir Guerrero 446
Manny Ramírez 437
Though Beltre is most remembered for his tenure with the Texas Rangers, he did spend five of his 21 years with the Mariners, playing in Seattle from 2005-2009. His age 26 and 27 seasons were spent in Seattle.
Beltre signed a five-year, $64 million contract to join the Mariners and performed admirably, if not spectacularly. He hit more than 100 homers in his Mariners tenure and won a Gold Glove in both 2007 and 2008. He also played with Mariners legends like Felix Hernandez, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro Suzuki. He remains great friends with Hernandez to this day.
As for Devers, he is trying to lead the Red Sox back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. They enter play on Monday at 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Seattle is 6.5 back.
