ESPN MLB Insider Makes Bold Assertion About Seattle Mariners as Playoff Push Mounts
The Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 6-0 on Thursday night, taking over sole possession in the battle for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
The M's showed off their newest additions in front of the home crowd for the first time, as Josh Naylor went 1-for-4 with a single and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a double. Furthermore, Caleb Ferguson threw a scoreless inning in relief.
Given what the M's accomplished at the trade deadline, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney is feeling very confident in Seattle's ability to make the playoffs - and make a run - in 2025.
He spoke with the Refuse to Lose podcast on Friday morning:
Excellent. I think that right now, I mean, if we were to just imagine that the baseball season starts today, and for the rest of the year, I think the Mariners are the best team in the American League. And that doesn't reflect the reality that they're behind the Astros, and they're in this mix of teams with the wild card. But when you look at what they're going to have in their rotation, and you look at that lineup, it's staggering compared to some of these other teams.
The Mariners debuted that new lineup on Thursday with Randy Arozarena hitting leadoff and Jorge Polanco bumped all the way down to sixth. Naylor hit fourth and Suarez hit fifth.
The M's got solo home runs from both Cole Young and Cal Raleigh in the victory and they'll play the Rangers again on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
You can listen to the full interview with Olney in podcast player below:
