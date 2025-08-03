ESPN MLB Insider Praises Seattle Mariners' Trade Deadline Aggressiveness
The Seattle Mariners were among the most aggressive teams at Major League Baseball's trade deadline, acquiring sluggers Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, and picking up reliever Caleb Ferguson.
Though they didn't strike further, reports indicated that the Mariners were also quite aggressive in their pursuit of high-end relievers, and they were heavily linked to Jhoan Duran before he was ultimately traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Speaking on the Refuse to Lose podcast on Aug. 1, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney applauded the M's plans at the deadline.
It was clear that there were some general managers, you know, Scott Harris of the Tigers, he was looking at his team, nine games ahead in the American League Central, and he made moves to upgrade the roster without necessarily giving away much in the farm system. And I think there were other general managers, and Jerry Dipoto is at the top of this list, who's trying to win the World Series. And, it's a very different approach at the deadline, and I think that's what the Mariners did. Man, it was fun yesterday...
Seattle entered play on Sunday at 59-53 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, one game ahead of the Texas Rangers. Seattle was also 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros, but they have a chance to get within 2.5 because of the Astros latest loss in Boston.
The Mariners will be off on Monday before welcoming the Chicago White Sox to town on Tuesday night.
You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the player below:
