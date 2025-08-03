Inside The Mariners

ESPN MLB Insider Praises Seattle Mariners' Trade Deadline Aggressiveness

Speaking on the 'Refuse to Lose' podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney had things to say about the M's pickups.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 31.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 31. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners were among the most aggressive teams at Major League Baseball's trade deadline, acquiring sluggers Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, and picking up reliever Caleb Ferguson.

Though they didn't strike further, reports indicated that the Mariners were also quite aggressive in their pursuit of high-end relievers, and they were heavily linked to Jhoan Duran before he was ultimately traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Speaking on the Refuse to Lose podcast on Aug. 1, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney applauded the M's plans at the deadline.

It was clear ​that ​there ​were ​some ​general ​managers, ​you ​know, ​Scott ​Harris of ​the ​Tigers, he was ​looking ​at ​his ​team, ​nine ​games ​ahead in ​the ​American ​League ​Central, ​and ​he ​made ​moves ​to upgrade ​the ​roster ​without necessarily ​giving ​away ​much ​in ​the ​farm ​system. ​And ​I ​think ​there ​were ​other ​general ​managers, ​and ​Jerry ​Dipoto ​is at ​the ​top ​of ​this ​list, ​who's ​trying ​to ​win ​the ​World ​Series. ​And, ​it's ​a ​very ​different ​approach ​at ​the ​deadline, ​and ​I ​think ​that's ​what ​the ​Mariners ​did. ​Man, ​it ​was ​fun ​yesterday...

Seattle entered play on Sunday at 59-53 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, one game ahead of the Texas Rangers. Seattle was also 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros, but they have a chance to get within 2.5 because of the Astros latest loss in Boston.

The Mariners will be off on Monday before welcoming the Chicago White Sox to town on Tuesday night.

You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the player below:

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, recapping the trade deadline, giving credit to Jerry Dipoto for his work at the deadline and he discusses which Mariners are now under pressure over the last two months. CLICK HERE:

EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News