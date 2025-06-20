ESPN MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners Could Have Acquired Rafael Devers If They Wanted
Initially, I wasn't that bothered that the Seattle Mariners didn't seem to get involved in the trade talks for Rafael Devers. I wrote on Monday that the Mariners and Boston Red Sox didn't really line up in trade talks, considering the Red Sox were targeting pitching, and the Mariners don't really have much of it. So, I didn't have the same outrage that some M's fans about trying to acquire the slugger, who ultimately went to the San Francisco Giants for four players.
However, I was wrong, apparently. According to ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney, the Mariners could have gotten involved in the trade conversations for the three-time All-Star, and it wasn't so much about the return for Boston as it was the financial flexibility.
Here's what Olney had to say on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast:
So the deal that they made with the Giants, it wasn't like they took the Giants number one, number two, and number three pitchers who were available. So, the perception, I think, of folks with other teams is that the Red Sox did okay with what they got in return from the Giants, but it wasn't like they got a bunch of perfect players. So, if the Mariners had wanted to be involved, they could have been involved. If the Cubs wanted to have been involved, they certainly had the opportunity to do that. Other teams had the opportunity to do that. But I just think that the Giants were just so aggressive in being willing to take on the money. They separated themselves early.
You can hear the full conversation with Olney in the player below:
So, that certainly changes my perception of the whole thing. The M's had an impact bat just waiting to be plucked from an American League rival, and they evidently didn't even try.
The Mariners (37-36) will take on the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 11:20 a.m. PT.
