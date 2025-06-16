ESPN MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners' Executive Jerry Dipoto Has Real Pressure on Him
Heading into the trade deadline season, Seattle Mariners' executive Jerry Dipoto has real pressure on him, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.
But despite Raleigh's power, the Mariners are struggling for offense at first base (their group has a wRC+ of 90, 22nd among the 30 teams) and DH (24th in wRC+, at 89). There is a clear need for a thumper, whether it's Ryan O'Hearn orJosh Naylor-- or someone of that ilk. As with the Orioles a year ago, the Mariners' farm system is loaded, and Dipoto can present a buffet table of options to rival executives looking for a match.
Dipoto is in his 10th year with the Mariners, and the team has just one playoff berth in the first nine. The team has been good, but not good enough for much of the 2020s, and they missed the playoffs by one game in both 2023 and 2024. They also missed them on the final day of the season in 2021.
This year, the Mariners enter play on Monday at 36-34 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. In addition to first base, the M's could stand to upgrade at third base, where Ben Williamson has hit for a solid average (.256), but little to no power (.320 slugging). They also could use help in the bullpen and in right field, although Luke Raley's eventual return could prove to be satisfactory there.
The Mariners will take on the Boston Red Sox on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
